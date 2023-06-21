StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.