StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

