StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
