StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
DXYN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.