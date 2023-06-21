StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.