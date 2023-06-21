Stifel Firstegy Comments on Whitecap Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.10.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.23 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

