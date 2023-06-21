STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of TUGN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 394,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
