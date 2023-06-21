Stewardship Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 335,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

