Stewardship Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,953 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $102.61. 5,890,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,230,213. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.