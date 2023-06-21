Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 119,894 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 222.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,894 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,278. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.