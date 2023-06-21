Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $118,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $136.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

