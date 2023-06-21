Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $118,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $136.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- Discover Financial Forms Bullish Cup Pattern, Nearing Buy Point
- New CEO At Alibaba, Good For This Undervalued Stock?
- Range-Bound FedEx Delivers More Bad News For Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.