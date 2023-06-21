Steem One Day Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $72.57 million and $1.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,733.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00284685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00498072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00055727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00386170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,954,960 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

