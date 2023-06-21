Steem Achieves Market Cap of $73.56 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $73.56 million and $2.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,067.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00283435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00479641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00445116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00055519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,007,854 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.