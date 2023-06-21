STASIS EURO Market Cap Hits $135.32 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.32 million and $814,925.09 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

