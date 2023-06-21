St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.19) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.30). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STJ. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.19) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($17.15) to GBX 1,460 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.09) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,390 ($17.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.91) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400.56 ($17.92).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,092.40 ($13.98). The company had a trading volume of 612,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,530. The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,476.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 3.85. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 904.60 ($11.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,157.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,181.14.

Insider Activity at St. James’s Place

About St. James’s Place

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.73), for a total value of £1,323.65 ($1,693.73). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

