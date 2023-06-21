Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.9 %

ADBE opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.46. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.