Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,050 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.35. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.