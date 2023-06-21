SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Cut by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.90. The stock had a trading volume of 227,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,329. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

