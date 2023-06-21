SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.27

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 638787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

