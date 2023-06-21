Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spartan Delta in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Spartan Delta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.12.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.60. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$9.43 and a 1-year high of C$16.66.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

