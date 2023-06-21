Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Purchases $255,675.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.09 per share, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $18,045.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell bought 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $92,352.75.

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 2,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

