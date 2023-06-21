Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

