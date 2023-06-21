Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 5,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 217,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Soho House & Co Inc.

In other news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,403.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

