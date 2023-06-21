Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,763,028,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

