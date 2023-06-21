Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $748,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

