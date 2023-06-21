Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 12,114 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 280,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,040,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 549,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

