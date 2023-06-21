Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after buying an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after buying an additional 2,022,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.8 %

SPG opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.