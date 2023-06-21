Siacoin Market Cap Hits $158.02 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $158.02 million and $2.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,067.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00283435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00479641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00445116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00055519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,394,222,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.