Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Declines By 6.3%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 27.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

