Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

