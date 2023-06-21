Shapeways Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (NYSE:SHPW)

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

Shapeways Price Performance

Shapeways stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Shapeways has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 69.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Shapeways

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHPW shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Greg Kress bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,690.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 458,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter worth $130,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 52.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter worth $63,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shapeways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.