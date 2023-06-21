SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $435,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $185.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

