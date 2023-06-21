Serum (SRM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.91 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Serum has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $4.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

