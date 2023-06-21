Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.10

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 389314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.25.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

