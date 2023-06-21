Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 4.6%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 20,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 390,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,107 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $40,371.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,293.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,575 shares of company stock worth $4,757,978. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Semrush by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

