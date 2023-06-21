Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 358,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,760. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

