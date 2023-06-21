Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Increased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

