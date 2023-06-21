Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.00 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 95.5% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $37.00 million and $122,137.69 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.46 or 0.06282399 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00016010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,378,751,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,157,408 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

