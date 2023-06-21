Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 120,483 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Dominic Phillips sold 120,483 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $3,524,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,281,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,726,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IOT traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. 3,808,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

