Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 3,336 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

