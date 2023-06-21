Safran (EPA:SAF) Trading Up 1.7%

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €143.68 ($156.17) and last traded at €142.90 ($155.33). 496,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €140.46 ($152.67).

SAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($160.87) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($175.00) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €139.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.06.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

