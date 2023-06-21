Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.81. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

About Sabre

(Get Rating

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.