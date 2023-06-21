RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 313,613 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 313,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,724,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Pacific Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 157,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8,484.6% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 392,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 387,746 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

