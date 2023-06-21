Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 417,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

