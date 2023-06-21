Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,866 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

VWO opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

