Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.46. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

