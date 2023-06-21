Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.0% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $527.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

