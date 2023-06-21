Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 287 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AXP traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $167.81. 509,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

