Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 224 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 84,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 157,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

