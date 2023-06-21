Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.51. The stock had a trading volume of 178,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,736 shares of company stock worth $2,322,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

