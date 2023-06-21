Reviewing BKF Capital Group (BKFG) and The Competition

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.46% 17.32% 8.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.49 billion $246.57 million 34.97

Volatility and Risk

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 616 3052 3544 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 23.42%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

