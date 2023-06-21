Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 21st (ADBE, AGR, AMPH, AROC, BLFS, BTG, CASH, CGNT, COTY, DAL)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 21st:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $570.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $500.00.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

